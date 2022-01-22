Get the peace of mind that comes with award-winning,quality craftsmanship & energy efficiency that can only be found in a Veridian home. On average, a Focus On Energy & Green Built certified Veridian home is 70% more energy efficient than a typical used home! Even more, all Veridian homes come fully loaded with custom features & the best brands, like Auburn Ridge cabinetry & Kohler plumbing fixtures. To top it off, they even come with a comprehensive warranty backed by a full service team.
3 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $409,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Northwestern officials removed a Badgers fan from Welsh-Ryan Arena after he made racist and vulgar gestures during the game.
Google searches shown to the jury on Wednesday revealed that Chandler Halderson looked up a decades-old family dismemberment case the day he was arrested.
The jury deliberated just over two hours before finding Chandler Halderson guilty on all eight charges in last summer's killing of Bart and Krista Halderson.
Over the final five games, Allen Lazard caught 21 passes for 290 yards and five touchdowns, finishing the regular season with 40 receptions for 513 yards and eight TDs.
The Badgers are now the second-highest ranked Big Ten team.
Jim Polzin: Where Joey Hauser and Johnny Davis fit in a classic what-if scenario for Wisconsin basketball
Two sets of brothers were deciding where to play next in the late spring of 2019. How one set of siblings saying no to the Badgers ended up being a blessing in disguise because it led to Wisconsin landing Johnny and Jordan Davis.
In an effort to protect her son, Heather Colbert said she asked for him to be removed from school two months ago due to bullying.
The junior forward was injured in the Badgers’ victory over Northwestern earlier in the week. Here’s what we know.
The job listing to be the Badgers' offensive coordinator is light on details, but it does reveal some nuggets of information.
The Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter will speak on campus later this month. Some Republicans have railed against The 1619 Project, calling it "propaganda" intended to stoke racial divisions.