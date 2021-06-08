3 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $369,900

This house is perfect for you! Desirable 3 bed 2 bath Ranch home that is nestled on a perfect lot in Waunakee. It boasts a bright and cheery living room with a huge bay window to let in all of the natural light. The spacious kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a large island. Dinette off of the kitchen has all the natural light you could ever need. Sliding door leads out to the deck where you get views of the perfectly landscaped and fenced backyard. Laundry, bedrooms, and bathrooms are all on the first floor as well as a jetted tub. Sellers had an inspection before listing and everything has been taken care of! Within walking distance to Schools, Parks, and restaurants! Don't miss your chance! View More