3 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $350,000

Why buy new when you can own this gorgeous one year old 3BR/2.5BA 1/2 duplex in popular Heritage Hills in Waunakee & situated across the street from a park. Open main floor plan has roomy living room, kitchen with huge center island with quartz counters, stainless appliances & pantry. Mud/laundry room off 2 car garage. Private deck for entertaining. Up find owners suite with private bath + 2 other roomy bedrooms/full bath. Basement with natural light window allows for finishing even more space. This home is bright and airy with white trim/doors, LVP flooring & is easy to care for inside and out giving you time to live your life. Great location at edge of Waunakee walkable to library + easy access to Interstate or east & west Madison.