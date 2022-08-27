 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $339,900

Beautiful like-new 3 BR/2.5 BA twin home in Waunakee’s new Heritage Hills neighborhood! This sunny end-unit boasts tasteful finishes & a neutral paint palette. The open layout of the main level flows effortlessly from the living room to the kitchen & feat. quartz counters, large island, SS appliances & a pantry. Lovely patio right off the kitchen is the perfect spot for grilling or just lounging and enjoying the fenced yard. Upstairs you’ll find all 3 bedrooms, including an owner’s suite with tray ceiling and private bath. Private attached 2-car garage & convenient main level laundry. Unfinished LL offers plenty of storage and potential for future finished living space. Other extras include a storm door, Nest doorbell & Nest thermostat. Great location, walkable to downtown Waunakee!

