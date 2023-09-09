Come see this incredible ranch home on nearly an acre with a beautiful backyard. You'll love the deck and incredible patio that includes a hot tub and a pergola that has remote controlled retractable privacy screen and retractable roof! It's located within walking distance of the neighborhood park, near shopping and restaurants as well! The main level features an open layout with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. The main level also includes an office/den, laundry and mud room, split bedrooms with a beautiful primary suite including a walk-in closet and large bathroom. The lower level has recently been finished to include a large bonus/rec room and full bath. It is framed for an additional bedroom. Don't miss this beautiful home, it has so much to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $779,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Badgers football season opener debuted a new game experience but some spectators were turned off by parts of it.
Engaged couple Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are planning to wed at their Los Angeles home, according to a report by America's Closer magazine.
After being interviewed by police, the man refused to stay at the scene and left in a vehicle, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said.
After officers aided the UW-Madison student at the scene, she was taken to a nearby hospital where Madison police said she was in critical con…
See photos at the scene of the pier collapse.