Come see this incredible ranch home on nearly an acre with a beautiful backyard. You'll love the deck and incredible patio that includes a hot tub and a pergola that has remote controlled retractable privacy screen and retractable roof! It's located within walking distance of the neighborhood park, near shopping and restaurants as well! The main level features an open layout with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. The main level also includes an office/den, laundry and mud room, split bedrooms with a beautiful primary suite including a walk-in closet and large bathroom. The lower level has recently been finished to include a large bonus/rec room and full bath. It is framed for an additional bedroom. Don't miss this beautiful home, it has so much to offer!