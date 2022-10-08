3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $699,900

Entertainer's dream in Birchwood Point! Immediately be drawn to the grand open floor plan, lg. windows showcasing natural light, stunning finishes & built-ins around every corner. Main lvl boasts office w/ glass dbl doors, coffered ceiling great rm w/ stone surround gas FP & shiplap accent wall, bright family rm, mudroom off the oversized garage. Impress guests in your upscale kitchen w/ high-end SS appliances, quartz counters, lrg. breakfast bar/island, tile backsplash, walk-in pantry, coffee/bev center & dinette area w/ access to composite screened in porch & deck. Escape to luxurious owners retreat w/ dual vanities, soaking tub, walk-in tile shower & walk-in closet w/built-ins! Convenient 2nd flr laundry and walk-in closets in all bedrms. Unfinished & exposed LL ready for your ideas!