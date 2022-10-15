3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $689,900

3 bed/2 bath New Construction Ranch Style Home on a Corner Lot. Located across from Hawks Landing Golf. Open concept main living space features 10 foot tray ceilings throughout, chefs kitchen with island & pantry, Spacious great room with gas fireplace. First floor laundry room. Owner's suite features tray ceiling, double vanity, tiled walk in shower, and walk in closet. Lower level stubbed for bathroom. Oversized 2 car garage. Gorgeous screened porch. *Basement can be finished as an upgrade for an additional 1100 sqft*