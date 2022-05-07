3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $669,900

Picture yourself living in all the heart of everything Verona has to offer. Close to EPIC Campus, Shopping, Minutes to Madison. Close to bike trails and parks, so much to boast about, something for everyone! This Charming 3 bdrm CUSTOM home is within walking distance of Country View Elementary in highly desired North Kettle Creek subdivision,Verona. Est. completion summer 2022. Large open Bungalow style floor plan with ample charm. Kitchen has LARGE ISLAND and oversized dining attached and ready to entertain!Walk-in pantry&coffee bar.Large mudroom w/Lockers, 1st floor laundry. Dreamy covered porch w/access from primary rm to relax and unwind.Basement is currently roughed for 2 additional bdrms,full bath,rec room,wet bar and exercise room.Basement can be bid to finish if desired.