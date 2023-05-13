Completion 09/23. Trademark Homes built 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage ranch home in Hawks Valley. Kitchen includes walk-in pantry, island, quartz counters, stainless steel GE appliances with gas range and hood fan. Dinette opens to Great room with corner gas. Primary en-suite with double vanity and walk-in tiled shower. 2 additional bedrooms with shared bath and double vanity. 9' ceiling in lower level and stubbed for bath. Anderson windows, Smart doorbell, thermostat & garage. Landscape package. Additional 45k a bedroom, bath and rec room. Magnolia Model.