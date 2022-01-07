 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $599,900

3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $599,900

3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $599,900

Step into open, well maintained ranch home and enjoy country living, yet close enough to other communities. Enjoy the privacy that this home plan gives w/main bedroom suite on one side of home and two bedrooms and bath on the opposite side. Meet in the middle to open spacious living room w/trayed ceiling and mood lighting and gas fireplace, large kitchen island (Quartz counter tops and Cherry Cabinets) for company to sit at, dining area and a porch to enjoy special times on. The pantry (10x6) off kitchen is a room in itself, across from pantry is a large spacious laundry room. So much Natural Light to enjoy! Lower Level not finished, but waiting for your ideas if need more space.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wintry weather wallops Tennessee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics