New Construction Kettle Creek North-Verona Schools, 2-story, 3 bedroom, flex room, 2.5 baths across from the proposed park. Main floor with LVP floor, gas fireplace with tile, box mantel with built-ins. Flex room, powder rm. Kitchen incudes quartz island, GE stainless steel appliances, vent fan, gas range and expansive walk-in pantry. Tucked off the kitchen large mudroom & pocket office. 2nd floor en-suite with double sinks, tiled shower and walk-in closet, 2nd bath double sinks and laundry. Lower level includes 9' ceiling, egress window and stubbed for a full bath. Double Hung Windows, Nest doorbell and thermostat, Garage door with built-in WiFi/MyQ, CAT 6 & Landscape included.