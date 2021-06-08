 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $570,000

This home has been nicely maintained for the past 19 years! Good flow & welcome floor plan await you! First floor offers owner's suite with nice closet & bathroom! Additional room off entrance is just right for office or den! Enjoy view of the yard and maintenance free deck from living room with fireplace, or sunroom with loads of windows! This space is great for sitting or dining! Good functional kitchen, sunny laundry with cabinets & open "formal dining space" round out this floor! Lower level has walk-out to patio! Great level for guests with 2 additional bedrooms, bathroom & family room with fireplace! Huge storage in basement-great potential for expansion! 3 car garage is nicely laid out & has new doors & insulation. Central Vac, Sprinkler System! Ultimate UHP Warranty included. View More

