 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Madison Media Partners Inc., madison.com is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Stoughton Health

3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $539,900

3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $539,900

Estimated date of completion 7/31. 2-story 3 bedroom, 2 bath and 2-car garage in Kettle Creek North Verona Schools. Open concept kitchen with GE Stainless appliances/gas range, island, quartz counters and dinette that opens to the great room. Brick surround with electric fireplace, large picture window, flex room, mudroom/laundry and main floor powder. 3 bedrooms up, Primary bedroom with en-suite includes combination tub/shower with tile surround and double vanity. 9' ceiling in the basement and stubbed for bath. Pro Landscape, Nest thermostat and Nest doorbell. Across the street from the school and ball diamonds.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics