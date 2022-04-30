 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $535,000

Trademark Homes quality built 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage ranch home in Hawks Valley. Kitchen includes walk-in pantry, island, quartz counters, backsplash, stainless steel GE appliances with gas range and dinette. Open to great room with tile gas fireplace and access to composite deck. Primary en-suite with double vanity and walk-in tiled shower. 2 additional bedrooms with shared bath and double vanity. 9' ceiling in basement, lots of windows and stubbed for bath. Landscape package. Nest thermostat, Nest doorbell and MyQ garage. Magnolia Model-lot 81.

