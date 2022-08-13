3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $525,000

2-story 3 bedroom, 2 bath and 2-car garage in Kettle Creek North Verona Schools. Open concept kitchen with GE Stainless appliances/gas range, island, quartz counters and dinette that opens to the great room. Brick surround with electric fireplace, large picture window, flex room, mudroom/laundry and main floor powder. 3 bedrooms up, Primary bedroom with en-suite includes combination tub/shower with tile surround and double vanity. 9' ceiling in the basement and stubbed for bath. Pro Landscape, Nest thermostat and Nest doorbell. Across the street from the school and ball diamonds.