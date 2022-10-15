3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $515,000

2016 quality construction 3 bed, 2 bath ranch features a completely open main floor with vaulted ceilings and large windows for abundant natural light. Kitchen boasts large centerpiece island with quartz countertops, breakfast bar, and GE stainless appliances. Enter from the 2 car garage to mudroom with built-in cubbies and separate laundry space. Master suite offers spa like bathroom with quartz double vanity and tiled walk-in shower. Exposed LL stubbed for bath ready for future bedrooms & finishing.