Completion March 2023. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath 1-story home by Trademark Homes. 9 foot ceilings, open kitchen includes pantry, quartz island, GE stainless steel appliances with gas stove, Luxury vinyl plank flooring in main area. Dinette open to great room, main floor laundry. master en-suite with double vanity, walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Lower level with exposure and stubbed for full bath. Located in the popular near-west Community of Hawks Valley. Enjoy convenience to work, shops and multiple golf courses. Smart Features: Nest thermostat, Nest doorbell and Smart Genie garage remote.
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The new ruling allows people to sell things like cocoa bombs, candies, dried herbs and roasted coffee beans without a commercial kitchen or license.
The reductions in Medicare payments at UW and Meriter were lower than the state and national averages.
West Side restaurant owner injured trying to stop theft of food and tip jar money, Madison police say
A West Side restaurant owner was injured trying to stop a woman from stealing a customer’s food and tip jar money on New Year’s Eve, Madison police reported.
Kay Le Claire, who co-founded a Indigenous-owned tattoo shop and sold art and spoke on panels as a representative of the Indigenous community, held a grant-funded position at UW-Madison since March. She resigned Dec. 29.
Aaron Rodgers admitted that some last-time-at-Lambeau thoughts might cross his mind during Sunday's game against the Lions.
Edgewood had not proven that the city of Madison discriminated against it on religious grounds by denying a permit to install lights at the Catholic school's athletic field.
The intersection where Beth Steffen was hit is slated to get a pedestrian crosswalk with flashing lights.
"I think they're very ambitious and it will be great for the neighborhood, just like Red Lion was," landlord Grant Roeming said about the couple opening the restaurant.
After six weeks, this Sun Prairie restaurant is already a hit with its wide-ranging, well-executed menu and big portions.
Snow will be around today and tomorrow, but some will be seeing more than others. Track the activity across the state and find out who will see the most in our latest forecast.