3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $499,900

Completion March 2023. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1-story home by Trademark Homes. 9 foot ceilings, open kitchen includes pantry, quartz island GE stainless steel appliances with gas range. Luxury vinyl plank flooring in main area. Dinette opens to great room, main floor laundry. Master en-suite with double vanity, walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Lower level with exposure and stubbed for full bath. Located in the popular near-west Community of Hawks Valley. Enjoy convenience to work, shops and multiple golf courses. Smart Features: Nest thermostat, Nest doorbell and Smart Genie garage remote.

