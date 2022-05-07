No show til 5/4.Possibilities abound with this incredibly unique 3 BR/2.5 BA home perfectly situated in one of Madison West’s hottest neighborhoods. This chic & stylish home boasts stunning LVT flooring, 9’ ceilings & tons of natural light. The warm living room is anchored by a modern ceramic tile FP & fts surround sound. On display in the kitchen are white cabs, massive extended island, under cab lighting & huge mudroom/butlers pantry. Seamlessly integrate indoor/outdoor living w/the lovely screen porch & maint free deck. Follow the elegant staircase to the 2nd lvl to find the 1-of-a-kind primary suite w/WIC, extraordinary rain shower/jetted tub combo & private access to 2nd floor deck. Bring your ideas to finish the LL-plumbed for a bath & kitchen. 2+ car garage! See ft sheet for more.
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $494,900
