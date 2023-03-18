This stunning 2-story, 3bed, 2.5bath home offers the perfect balance of comfort and new construction. As you step inside, you'll be greeted by an inviting open floor plan that seamlessly connects the spacious living room, dining area, and kitchen. The kitchen features sleek stainless appliances, modern design and ample cabinet space. Upstairs, you'll find the primary bedroom suite with a private bath and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom complete the upper level. Outside, the backyard provides an oversized yard, great for relaxing or entertaining. Located in a friendly neighborhood, short distance from top-rated schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Don't miss your chance to make this beautiful home your own!
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $489,900
