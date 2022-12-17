3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $479,000

Move-in ready 3 bed, 3 bath home in the popular Cathedral Point neighborhood. Step into the functional and open floor plan, filled with natural light! Beautiful kitchen w/ tasteful finishes include stainless appliances, great cabinet space, granite countertop, island with dinette that leads to walk out to deck. Master suite featuring ensuite with walk-in shower and spacious walk-in closet. Finished lower level is perfect for entertaining with an add'l flex room, living room w/ dry bar, all with a walkout to back patio! Amazing location, close to Epic, parks, schools, walking paths & more! Quick close available!