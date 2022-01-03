 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $475,000

Sunny hilltop ranch on 2.95 acres with walkout basement offers views of oak & hickory woodland from every window! Native perennial and pollinator gardens provide birdwatching year-round. A large solar-powered shed/greenhouse opens onto a fenced organic food garden with 15 raised beds and raspberries. The homes open layout takes advantage of the majestic views in all seasons. Interior highlights include simulated wood flooring, wood burning freestanding stove W/ stacked stone accent wall, modern light fixtures, large windows, SS appliances & multiple den/offices! The attached oversized 3+ car garage is perfect for storing vehicles, toys or functioning as a workshop. Minutes from Verona and easy access to Hwy 18/151 into Madison, Epic or Fitchburg! UHP Home Warranty!

