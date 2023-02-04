Showings start 2/3 @ 3 pm. Beautiful home in a highly sought-after neighborhood w/wonderful finishes throughout & functional open floorplan. Kitchen features an abundance of cabinets/counter space, stainless appliance, SS counters & large island for entertaining. Spacious living rm includes tons of natural light & a cozy gas fireplace. Flex rm works as an office or playroom. Huge owner's suite w/large walk-in closet & private bath w/double vanity & tile shower. 2 add'l bdrms w/sizable closets & a full bath finish off the upstairs. Unfinished LL offers opportunity for add'l living space & is stubbed for a full bathrm. Wonderful back patio overlooks a woods line. This home is located between West Madison & Verona, enjoy the many nearby amenities or take advantage of the area parks & trails!
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $474,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard gets to decide what's in the "best interest of his family" as part of a separation agreement…
Yelp called the ranking an all-time list of the top pizza spots in the U.S. and Canada according to its reviewers.
The outside hitter was a three-time All-Big Ten Conference selection and joins three Badgers competing for playing time on the left side.
Three friends are collaborating on Trio Ramen in Middleton, hence the name.
The tube disconnection was "in a manner that would not happen accidentally," a St. Mary's executive told police.