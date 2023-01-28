 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $474,900

3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $474,900

Showings begin 1/27. Location, Location, Location!! Better than new - 3 bed / 2 bath ranch home located in the popular Cathedral Point neighborhood on a desirable corner lot! Step inside to the inviting floor plan that welcomes you to the main level with tons of natural light & upgraded LVP flooring. The open concept kitchen flows seamlessly off of the living space and features a large kitchen island & dinette with access to a large deck - great for entertaining! The primary suite offers a dual vanity, shower & lots of storage in the walk-in closet. Exposed lower level is just waiting to be finished w/ 9 ft ceilings & is rough-plumbed for bath - plans are available! Located just minutes to Verona schools, restaurants, Costco, many parks & an easy commute to Madison's West Side & Epic!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics