Shows 8/4. Meticulously maintained & tastefully updated 3BR/2BA ranch in Verona’s popular Cathedral Point! Upon entry be delighted by the open concept floor plan featuring the eat-in kitchen w/ all high end apps, & an oversized granite breakfast bar/island with sight-lines to both the dining area & spacious living room, perfect for entertaining. Convenient split style beds allows for a private Owners suite with own en-suite boasting a dual vanity, walk-in shower & walk-in closet. Unfinished/exposed LL is plumbed for a bathroom & ready for all your future ideas! Spend summer nights grilling on your private back deck overlooking your yard w/ easily maintained landscaping. Main level laundry/mud room w/ access to the insulated 2 car garage. What more could you ask for! See docs for more info.
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $474,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Liberal justice Jill Karofsky told the director of the state court system that he would be let go from his role without giving him a reason wh…
As football camps open around the state, the Purgolders will honor their assistant coach Chris Lins, who died in July and was remembered by fr…
Matt LaFleur has watched one particular area of Jordan Love's development. Here's where things stand with the new Packers starting quarterback…
The fourth woman ever to serve on the high court, Roggensack, 83, wrote hundreds of legal opinions and served as chief justice for several years.
Anne N. Nelson-Koch was convicted for her repeated sexual assaults of the boy in the basement of a private school in Tomah during the 2016-17 …