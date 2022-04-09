 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $474,500

This lovely, newer 3BR, 2BA property is just waiting for its new owners! This attractive, light-filled home has lots to offer and its neutral décor & beautiful finishes plus the open floorplan with wood floors will easily complement your own personal style. A generous primary suite & main-level laundry are also a real plus. Summer is coming…and here you’ll have easy entertaining on the patio in your fenced backyard! Enjoy the neighborhood feel of this delightful Verona home, yet still be close enough to shops, restaurant, golf courses & the Beltline. Welcome home!

