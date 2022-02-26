 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $469,000

Showings start Friday 2/11! Upgrades, upgrades, upgrades in the Cathedral Pointe neighborhood! Come for the 9ft ceilings throughout the entire home, and stay for the coveted lot that overlooks the pond. Walk into the sun filled, open concept living space and floor to ceiling stone on the gas fireplace. The granite countertops and upgraded cabinet system will make cooking fun again! The master bedroom has tray ceilings and views you will be excited to wake up to. Schedule your private showing today!

