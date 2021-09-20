Gorgeous 3 bed/3.5 bath on a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Pine Hill Farms neighborhood. Enter to a functional main level complete with Hickory floors throughout, a stunning great room w/stone gas FP, dining area & lovely kitchen w/granite tops, SS appliances & walk-in corner pantry; laundry & powder room. Walk out to a private deck & patio and yard that backs up to a beautiful area with plenty of mature trees. Upstairs, find 3 spacious bedrooms to include primary w/ tray ceiling & ensuite w/dual vanities. Exposed LL w/an ideal rec room/wet bar area for entertaining, a full bath & storage space. Move right in and enjoy all that this wonderful location has to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $468,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Pine Cone restaurant in DeForest closed Monday with the owner leaving a note on the door blaming the state and federal government for its demise.
Fort McCoy officials acknowledge there were initial problems with food supply, but that and other issues are being addressed.
Danielle Hart was putting up the best numbers of her volleyball career before suffering a season-ending injury in practice this week.
The board had previously not required masks in schools after some in the public voiced opposition.
Police have released little information, but say they are taking the incident "very seriously" and are "committed to upholding the public's trust."
A suspicious email from Michael Gableman included an attachment created by "Andrew Kloster," a former Trump administration official.
The Madison School Board will seek public feedback during a hearing Sept. 29 on the final four new names for James Madison Memorial High School.
An engineer recommended immediate repairs to an underground garage at 131 W. Wilson St. in 2018 before saying in July the conditions could result in "significant risk and danger to occupants," according to public records.
A chef nominated for a James Beard Award, while working at a restaurant in Philadelphia, is moving back to the Madison area, where he got his start in the industry.
"It removes the industry out of the industrial burial process that we have … it's more emotionally satisfying than that conveyor belt."