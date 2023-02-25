Stunning twin-home on Madison's west side! This ranch home is open & bright, w/ stylish LVP flooring & vaulted ceilings. Kitchen boasts quartz counters, SS appliances, under-cabinet lighting, large island, & double-door pantry closet. Lvng rm features a charming gas fireplace & huge picture window overlooking the backyard. Primary bdrm features tray ceilings, ceiling fan, beautiful en-suite w/ double vanity, granite counters, luxurious tiled shower & an oversized walk-in closet. 2nd bdrm with add'l full bthrm right around the corner great for accommodating guests. Giant mudroom/laundry rm provides ample storage and washer, dryer & utility sink. Flex rm finishes off 1st floor w/ space fit for an office or 3rd bdrm. Unfinished LL stubbed for a bthrm offers opportunity for add'l lvg space.
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $464,900
