Don't miss this opportunity! Newer construction move in ready, these seller's purchased this home just months ago and already the job market has moved them out of the area. This is your chance to move into a home that literally 5 months old, NO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS, no waiting for a lawn (it has already been seeded and landscaped, Driveway is already in. Why wait for the builder to get caught up enough to put more homes on the market when this one can be moved into right away. This home is so new they haven't even put anything on the walls. Energy efficient home built by one of the areas leading builders. This is your chance, don't miss out as this one will surely go fast.