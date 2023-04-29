Don't miss this opportunity! Newer construction move in ready, these seller's purchased this home just months ago and already the job market has moved them out of the area. This is your chance to move into a home that literally 5 months old, NO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS, no waiting for a lawn (it has already been seeded and landscaped, Driveway is already in. Why wait for the builder to get caught up enough to put more homes on the market when this one can be moved into right away. This home is so new they haven't even put anything on the walls. Energy efficient home built by one of the areas leading builders. This is your chance, don't miss out as this one will surely go fast.
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $452,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The owner of Groovy Wood Studios in Madison has plans to revive the music theater, bring in more bands from a wide genre and have shows multip…
The project also removes a former Subway shop that later became a juice and sandwich shop.
Two brothers with lots of restaurant experience are opening Fratelli's Trattoria where Angelo's restaurant and bar was in Monona for 30 years.
The doctors, who started a competing practice in Madison, say they haven't violated a contract clause against treating previous patients. They…
Bakke is anything but ordinary with amenities such as a teaching kitchen, an eight-lane swimming pool, a rock-climbing wall and eight basketba…