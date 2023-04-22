Showings start 4/21 at 3pm. Bright and spacious 3BR/2.5BA home in Acacia Ridge ready for you to move right in! Main level features 9’ ceilings, LVP throughout, gas FP in great room, flex room/office, eat in kitchen w/corner pantry, breakfast bar, tiled backsplash, quartz countertops, pull out shelves, SS appliances, gas stove and more. Upstairs holds all three bedrooms, a large master suite w/ private bathroom and walk-in closet, and 2 other spacious bedrooms with a full bath. Lower level with natural light, 9’ ceilings, and bathroom rough plumbing is currently unfinished perfect for extra storage, a home gym or added living space. Quick access parks, west side shopping and dining!
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The professor "told UWPD officers that she was upset about the student’s attire."
Boulder Brewpub, which opened in Verona in May 2018, has closed.
The owner of the popular campus bar Wando's has bought the building that houses the 54-year-old Red Shed bar next door, which will leave when …
Solutions could include UW-Green Bay's "one university, multiple campuses" model, adding bachelor's degrees or further consolidations.
Dr. Tom Zdeblick, who left UW last year, has joined 11 former SSM Health orthopedic surgeons in a practice competing against UW Health and SSM Health.