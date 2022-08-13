Built by Wisconsin’s leading homebuilder, you can expect nationally recognized, award-winning, quality craftsmanship in this Veridian home. All Veridian homes are Quality360 certified, meaning they exceed energy-efficiency industry standards and will perform, on average, 70% better than a typical used home. As your local homebuilder, you can expect the best local brands and trades for your home as well. We’ve partnered with Pella®, Kohler®, Moen®, Floor360, Dave Jones, and Auburn Ridge just to name a few. To top it off, Veridian Homes offers a one-year limited warranty, backed by our own dedicated customer service team.
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $445,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
That number is stark in comparison to August 2018, when the district had 30 staff vacancies before the start of the 2018-19 school year, board president Ali Muldrow said.
Around 1 p.m., an electrical transformer at the Madison hospital malfunctioned.
Four Badgers players scored in double figures as coach Greg Gard explored multiple lineup options for the team's game against Paris Towers on Wednesday.
The six-story, mixed-use project and another proposed housing and commercial redevelopment nearby are the first to emerge since the city passed its sweeping Odana Area Plan in September.
Oregon will be getting its first Culver's restaurant next year, and there's a line forming already.
Thoughts on the evolving competitions at right tackle and inside linebacker, a wide receiver coming into his own and a quarterback showing improvement.
For ex-Badgers standout Danny Davis, listening to ‘the best quarterback ever’ has fueled rapid improvement
Danny Davis has quietly come on and has caught the eye of head coach Matt LaFleur and others. “Danny has shown much improvement, especially coming from (the offseason program) to now,” LaFleur said.
You'll find complete results for every contested race in Wisconsin’s partisan primary: Governor, US Senate and House, state legislature and more!
The proposal for Raemisch Fatrm is controversial due to loss of agricultural land and because some contend new residents would be subjected to unhealthy levels of noise from U.S. Air Force F-35 fighter jets to be stationed at Truax Field starting in 2023.