Ready 5/5/2022! Welcome to Haven, a Veridian Homes community of twin homes that offers low maintenance living in a custom home with a private yard. Low monthly association fees cover lawn mowing, fertilization, and snow removal; plus, a la carte seasonal services are available for a separate rate. Haven offers all the benefits of having your own home but gives you the freedom to travel and maintain your independence. All Veridian homes come complete with custom features and the best brands, like Auburn Ridge cabinetry and Kohler plumbing fixtures. To top it off, they even come with a comprehensive warranty backed by a full-service team.
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $439,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Johnny Davis left Sunday's game after being injured on a flagrant foul by an ejected Nebraska player. He was seen wearing a walking boot after the game. Here's the latest.
Potentially 500 truckers are expected to drive through Wisconsin along Interstate 94 and 90 on Friday and Saturday as part of a protest against COVID-19 restrictions, authorities say.
Wisconsin men's basketball star Johnny Davis ruled out after flagrant foul by ejected Nebraska player
Johnny Davis, the Badgers' leading scorer and national player of the year candidate, left in the second half of Sunday's game against the Cornhuskers. Here's what we know so far.
Jim Polzin: Wisconsin men's basketball, fans deliver on a magical and noisy night at the Kohl Center
Fans have fallen in love with Johnny Davis and the Badgers, who were picked to finish 10th in the Big Ten but on Tuesday night clinched at least a share of the title. “It was so loud at one point,” Davis said, “my ears were literally ringing.”
Gableman report suggests 2020 election can be decertified, calls for dismantling elections commission
Gableman's eight-month review of the 2020 election has been plagued by legal challenges against multiple subpoenas issued by the former state Supreme Court justice.
Money in the bank: Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn cashing in on Big Ten title-winning shot with shirt deal
Just hours after the freshman point guard hit a 3-pointer off the glass to lift the Badgers past Purdue to secure a share of the Big Ten title, fans could purchase merchandise commemorating the moment.
Jim Polzin: Greg Gard couldn't figure out how to make Johnny Davis mad. But he did help make him great
Johnny Davis likely will play his final home game for the Wisconsin men’s basketball team Sunday. This is the story of the first time Badgers coach Greg Gard watched him play and how they’ve built their relationship.
Columnist Jim Polzin breaks down what he liked, what he didn't like and what it all means after No. 10 UW fell to Nebraska 74-73 on senior day at the Kohl Center.
Chris Vogt has been a Badgers player for just one season, while Brad Davison is finishing up his fifth. The short amount of time together didn’t stop them from forming a tight knit bond.
Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will be among highest-paid coordinators in FBS, while offensive line coach Bob Bostad's salary rose more than 60%.