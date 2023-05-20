Welcome home to this wonderful house in the Verona School District. This 3 bedroom home ticks all of your boxes with 2.5 baths, a dedicated dining area, private patio and tons of green space. If you are thinking of building but don't have the time, this home was built less than 2 years ago! Sellers are relocating for work. Owner's suite has a private bath, walk-in closet and tray ceiling. Walk past your main floor laundry into your large 2 car attached garage along with plenty of storage space in the basement! Basement is stubbed for a bathroom and waiting to be finished by its new owner! Location cannot be beat with an abundance of nearby restaurants, shopping and the new Costco! A wonderful opportunity to become a member of the community!
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $429,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police responded to an incident after a high school boys basketball game in late January. Here is what we know.
The woman is a former Wisconsin resident who, an indictment states, "ingratiated herself" with a business owner to get access to his firm's money.
The store has grown from 1,000 square feet to roughly 7,000 square feet, and offers fresh produce that includes Asian noodles, specialty meats…
First baseman/outfielder Darin Ruf agreed to a one-year contract with Milwaukee, two days after he elected free agency rather than go to the m…
Owner Sultan Ahmed said he's waiting for flooring in the kitchen to be installed so he can get the equipment in, but otherwise the rest of the…