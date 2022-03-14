 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $429,900

Welcome Home! This darling ranch is move in ready! The spacious kitchen with maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors will be a Chef's dream! It features an abundance of counter space for prepping and serving. Cozy up in front of the gas fireplace and watch the snow fall! It's not over yet;) The split bedroom design is great if you work from home. The laundry room is spacious with tons of storage and a drop zone when you enter. Kohler fixtures throughout. The lower level features 9 ft ceilings, a full bath rough in and is ready for your finishing touches. Within walking distance to the elementary school and parks. Short drive to Epic and shopping.

