3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $425,000

Showings: 6/11 at 5 PM. Can you say spacious? With over 2700 SF, this lovely 3 bdrm home + office/shop w/ door/stairs to heated garage, is w/in walking distance to the NEW VAHS, Epic & Military Ridge Trail. This home is flooded w/ great natural light thru-out the day w/ a big picture window in the living rm & sliding glass doors from the kitchen out to deck (w/ new railing & stairs) & to a large back yard complete w/ patio & built-in fire pit, professional landscaping & raised garden beds. The kitchen is nicely updated w/ new appliances & tile backsplash w/ under-cabinet lighting & new dining light fixture. Main floor has Primary Bdrm w/ private bath & walk-in closet; 2nd bdrm & laundry rm (not just a closet!). LL has huge family rm w/ space for at-home school + play area; 3rd bdrm & bath.