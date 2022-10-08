3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $424,900

CUSTOM UPGRADES! Home boasts incredible upgrades & an array of living space. Main level gets lots of morning & evening light, upgraded stone backsplash to accent cabinets w/ new aged bronze knobs & handles. Brand new light fixtures above the island come w/ Wi-Fi enabled bulbs, suited to match additional smart features. Ample storage in pantry & laundry. Finished basement includes crown molding, family room, & a non-conforming room (4th sleeping area, or a home office). Future bathroom is plumbed, electrical completed w/ a working vent installed. Carpet is the highest upgraded level 3 carpet from Veridian, padding underneath is also upgraded. Garage insulation works great in winter. All upgrades listed are per seller. New elementary school & park are planned in the neighborhood.