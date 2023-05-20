Loaded with all the bells and whistles & ready for you to move in. Prime Acacia Ridge location, 3BR/2.5BA Jade farmhouse style executive two-story. Pretty LVP floors, Gorgeous Cooks kitchen w/ granite, gas range, full ceiling height uppers, under-cabinet lighting, pantry, brkfst bar island. Entertain & unwind in the spacious great rm with sunny windows, dining room opens to outdoor garden. Handy powder rm, drop zone, laundry/mudroom w/ convenient bench storage, hooks, cabinets & hanging rod. Owners suite w/ walk-in closet & granite vanity, tub/shower spa like bath, 2 more guest/work from home rooms up & main granite vanity, tub/shower bath. Room to workout/rumpus/craft/play in the un-finished lower level. Convenient Madison location to shops & restaurants! Seller to occupy till 8/7.
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $410,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police responded to an incident after a high school boys basketball game in late January. Here is what we know.
The woman is a former Wisconsin resident who, an indictment states, "ingratiated herself" with a business owner to get access to his firm's money.
The store has grown from 1,000 square feet to roughly 7,000 square feet, and offers fresh produce that includes Asian noodles, specialty meats…
First baseman/outfielder Darin Ruf agreed to a one-year contract with Milwaukee, two days after he elected free agency rather than go to the m…
Owner Sultan Ahmed said he's waiting for flooring in the kitchen to be installed so he can get the equipment in, but otherwise the rest of the…