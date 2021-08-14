3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $399,900

Why build when you can move right into this immaculate 3 bed, 2 bath ranch in the sought-after Acacia Ridge neighborhood! Light filled main level welcomes you into an open concept floor plan with a neutral/contemporary paint color palette & new LVP flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen boasts stained wood cabinetry, large island, SS appliances, both granite & quartz countertops & unique tile backsplash. All 3 bedrooms conveniently on the main, including the Owner's ensuite featuring tray ceiling, walk-in closet, walk-in shower, dual vanity & ample storage. The basement offers potential for you to add instant sq footage. Outdoor space includes a large patio that is perfect for summer cookouts, vinyl fence & well-maintained, low maintenance landscaping! This one is sure to impress.