This amazing west side home has everything you’ve been looking for, with a park for your backyard! Wonderfully updated throughout, this home shines from top to bottom. You’ll love the brand-new kitchen, with new appliances, tile backsplash, white cabinets, and quartz countertops! The dining room and deck are perfect for hosting summer parties, and the living room features custom built-ins around the gas fireplace, with LVP floors throughout the main level. The primary suite has private views, walk-in closet, and spacious bath! Newly finished basement offers more cozy living space, bath, and plenty of storage. The backyard truly delivers- enjoy the pergola, fire pit, pond for ice skating in the winter, and playground just a few steps away! Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $399,900
