 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $375,000

Move right into this immaculate 3 bed, 2 bath ranch in the sought-after Acacia Ridge neighborhood! Light filled main level welcomes you into an open concept floor plan with a neutral/contemporary paint color palette & new LVP flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen boasts stained wood cabinetry, large island, SS appliances, both granite & quartz countertops & unique tile backsplash. All 3 bedrooms conveniently on the main, including the Owner's ensuite featuring tray ceiling, walk-in closet, walk-in shower, dual vanity & ample storage. The basement offers potential for you to add instant sq footage. Outdoor space includes a large patio that is perfect for summer cookouts, vinyl fence & well-maintained, low maintenance landscaping! Park catered towards younger kids is across the street!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Chanthu unleashes heavy rains and winds on Taipei

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics