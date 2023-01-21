Showings begin 1/20 at 12:30pm. A picture-perfect home in a peaceful Verona community, this bright, modern, and move-in-ready residence is a must-see! Just one year old, it offers a desirable open-plan layout with attractive, easy-maintenance hardwood-style flooring throughout the lower level. Unwind or entertain in the generously sized family room. A large island under pendant lighting is a great spot for guests to watch you work culinary magic. The stylish kitchen has quartz countertops complimenting stunning dark cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. A laundry room and half bath complete the main floor. At the end of the day, head upstairs and retire to the comfort of your private retreats, all accommodated by tastefully tiled baths. Unfinished basement and an attached 2-car garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $365,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"How do (builders) know what concrete needs to be replaced and what concrete doesn't need to be replaced? So this informs that sort of decision making."
Storm to dump heavy, wet snow on Wisconsin Wednesday into Thursday. See how much will fall and where
There will be a sharp dividing line between snow and rain, with more falling to the north and west and less to the south and east, according to forecasters.
Buck & Honey's, with restaurants in Sun Prairie, Monona and Waunakee, is getting a fourth restaurant.
The Badgers welcomed back Tyler Wahl and freshman Connor Essegian as a newcomer to the starting lineup, but another starter was injured.
Widespread precipitation Wednesday night and Thursday with our next storm system. Some will be seeing a lot more snow than others though. Get the latest timing and forecast snow in our weather update.
According to a Dane County Sheriff's Office report, Mary Frahm was unable to escape the fire because her doors wouldn't unlock and her windows wouldn't roll down.
Joe Biden and Donald Trump both struggle with mishandling classified documents in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
The son of former UW offensive coordinator Bobby Engram helped lead the Wildcats to the Big Eight Conference title.
One of the best dining experiences in Madison. Service, atmosphere, food, drinks: All top shelf.
Eight months after closing the original Roman Candle Pizza on Williamson Street, owner Brewer Stouffer is closing his remaining restaurant, in Middleton.