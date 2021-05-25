3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $275000

Showings begin 5/22. Inviting home with tons of character on a spacious lot with mature trees in the heart of Verona, close to beautiful parks, shopping, and dining. The fantastic open layout with multiple living spaces provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. You’ll love the expansive yard, which grants you tons of space for friendly outdoor gatherings and room to garden. Dedicated laundry/mudroom; 2-car, attached garage; top-rated Verona School District. Unparalleled location, opportunity, and value! View More