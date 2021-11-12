LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This 20 acre parcel of land is close to nearby residential development projects. The City of Verona is expanding and this Town of Verona land is less than 1/2 mile from some of Dane counties newest subdivisions. This rolling land offers wooded portions, tillable crop land, multiple outbuildings, a single wide trailer and more! Take advantage of the opportunity this property provides with RM-16 zoning. The value if annexed to the City of Verona is sky high... Property must be toured to grasp the beauty and close proximity to an expanding community. Rental income is $2000 per month for the home and tilled land. Warehouse rental income could be an additional $850 per month or more. In 2020 two warehouse stalls (of 3) were rented for $500.
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $1,200,000
