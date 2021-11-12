 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $1,200,000

3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $1,200,000

3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $1,200,000

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This 20 acre parcel of land is close to nearby residential development projects. The City of Verona is expanding and this Town of Verona land is less than 1/2 mile from some of Dane counties newest subdivisions. This rolling land offers wooded portions, tillable crop land, multiple outbuildings, a single wide trailer and more! Take advantage of the opportunity this property provides with RM-16 zoning. The value if annexed to the City of Verona is sky high... Property must be toured to grasp the beauty and close proximity to an expanding community. Rental income is $2000 per month for the home and tilled land. Warehouse rental income could be an additional $850 per month or more. In 2020 two warehouse stalls (of 3) were rented for $500.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Line of storms moves from the Plains to the East Coast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics