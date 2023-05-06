Showings to start 5/6/23. UNDER CONSTRUCTION - Estimated Date of Completion: 5/30/23. Welcome home to Bronze Leaf! This open concept, custom-built condo is situated w/ a southeastern exposure & offers abundant sunlight & views of the greenspace (doesn't face other units!) from the maintenance-free deck. Offering an exquisite color palate, tasteful upscale tiles, floor-to-ceiling tiled shower, large walk-in closets & hardwd flooring, this stunner also includes a split bedroom plan, double-sided fireplace between great rm & sunrm, and a well-appointed kitchen w/ stainless appliances, tile backsplash, and granite counters. Exposed LL includes a rec room with built-in wet bar & beverage cooler, guest bedroom & full bath. Truly the 'Perfect Place' that's close to everything Sun Prairie offers!
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $537,500
