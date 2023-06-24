Saving the best for last at Bronze Leaf! This beautiful ranch duplex condo includes a front & back porch for relaxing with a glass of wine or sipping coffee. Spacious, open concept floor plan with split bedroom layout offers plenty of room for everyone. And this one has all the upgrades: glass tile backsplash, upgraded appliances, gas range, granite counters, upscale tile & hardwood floors, faucets, fully tiled no curb primary bath shower - just to name a few! Exposed lower level includes a rec room with built-in wet bar & beverage cooler, guest bedroom & full bath. Large drywalled & insulated 2-car garage includes outlet for an electric car. Located perfectly close to everything Sun Prairie offers, this 'perfect place' won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $532,500
