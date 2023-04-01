Timing is everything, and the time is now. Built in 2020, and perfected over the last 3 years this luxury condo is serving everything and then some. Boasting over 2,200 total sqft with open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, gathering kitchen with large island, gas fireplace, and primary bedroom with on suite featuring custom tile shower and ginormous closet. Head down to the lower level with newly added bar equipped with custom tile, solid surface top and top of line mini fridge. A family room big enough for all the entertainment to be had. 3rd bedroom/office and bathroom provide for the perfect guest quarters. Top it all off with a garage showcasing epoxy flooring and custom cabinetry. A deck for grilling and enjoying sunset views. Bask in the luxury of condo living with none of the hassle.