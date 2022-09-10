3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $449,900

Construction completion estimated for March 2023.*Photo is of similar model* Price is based on a moderate level of finishes. There is still time to pick your finishes to make this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home your own! Located in the brand new Town Hall Crossing Subdivision, your new home will be surrounded by a paved bike path, within walking distance to great schools and just minutes from Downtown Sun Prairie, and top-rated dining options. Town Hall Crossing intersects small-town values with big-city amenities. Home lot available separately for $79,900, see MLS 1897775.