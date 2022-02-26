 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $434,900

3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $434,900

*Photo is of a similar model* Price is based on a moderate level of finishes, there is still time to pick your finishes to make this 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home your own! Surrounded by a paved bike path, within walking distance to great schools, and close to many of Sun Prairie’s Downtown and top-rated dining options, Town Hall Crossing intersects small-town values with big-city amenities. Construction to start upon a signed contract. Home lot available separately for $79,900, see MLS 1897775. Model home available at 6695 Burnick Ct, Windsor MLS 1922040.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics