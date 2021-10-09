 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $425,000

UNDER CONSTRUCTION: due Oct. 2021. Your chance to own from an amazing parade home builder! This condo has all the bells & whistles! Well thought-out, split-bedroom ranch includes finished walkout LL w/ rec room, 3rd bed & bath. Stunning features include upscale in-wall wall electric fireplace w/ custom finishes and well-appointed kitchen w/ SS appliances. Still time for the buyer to choose their own touches: custom cabinet finish, back splash, lighting, flooring & tile. Owner’s suite has floor-to-ceiling tiled walk-around shower and upgraded walk-in closet. Beautiful hardwood floors in main living area, tiled baths & laundry. Entry from 2-car finished garage features built-in bench & cabinets/sink. Buyer option of a 3-season porch. Truly the ‘Perfect Place’. Location, location, location!

